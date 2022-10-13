Hidden Valley H.S. basketball coach charged with sexual abuse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass basketball coach was accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Police said between August and September of this year, 34-year-old Vincent Reyes Aguilera allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old victim while employed as a girls’ basketball coach for Three Rivers School District at Hidden Valley High School.

On October 13, Aguilera was arrested for sexual abuse and official misconduct.

Officers said the reported crimes happened in Grants Pass, but they didn’t give any further information.

Anyone with further information was asked to call GPPD at 541-450-6260.