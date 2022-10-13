January 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A dramatic moment at the end of Thursday’s January 6th hearing as members of the committee voted to issue a subpoena for testimony under oath from former President Donald Trump.

During the hearing, the committee laid out its latest findings concerning their investigation into the Capitol attack. Before, the two leaders—Representative Bennie Thompson (D) of Mississippi and Liz Cheney (R) of Wyoming—explained why the committee needed to hear directly from Trump about his actions on that day and why they were calling for such a public vote on this issue.

A unanimous vote was then cast by committee members to issue the subpoena.

Representative Thompson said, “This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the events of January 6th. So it is our obligation to seek Donald Trump’s testimony. There’s precedent in American history for Congress to compel the testimony of a president, president. There’s also precedent for presidents to provide testimony, and documentary evidence to congressional investigators. We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action. That’s why we want to take this step in full view of the American people, especially because the subject matter at issue is so important to the American people and the stakes are so high for our future and our democracy.”

“Our duty today is to our country and our children and our constitution,” Representative Cheney said. “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers, so we can act now to protect our republic. So this afternoon, I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I yield back.”

This will be the last committee hearing before the mid-term elections.

There is no word as of yet concerning future actions or hearing dates by the January 6th committee.