High levels of THC found in So. Oregon hemp grows

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it’s finding high THC levels in some southern Oregon hemp grows.
Thc is the psychoactive component found in cannabis.
Through mid-September, the OLCC and ODA visited 316 registered hemp grow sites in Jackson and Josephine County.
Test results from 212 sites showed that 58% of the samples tested positive for THC.
The OLCC says it is looking to extend a moratorium on new recreational marijuana producer licenses.
