Art Along the Rogue returns to Grants Pass after year off due to COVID-19

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The 18th annual Art Along the Rogue street painting and music festival is back in downtown Grants Pass Friday! It’s being put on by the Grants Pass Committee on Public Art, supported by the city, along with donations of local, and regional businesses.
The weekend-long event has already started, with live music. It continues Saturday morning at 9 am when the featured chalk artists begin painting H Street. Live entertainment, along with crafts and food vendors will be set up along h street and in the owl parking lot Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s a great outdoor event the weather is perfect and hear some music, get some food, and Saturday and Sunday come to see some art, bring your children,” said Event Coordinator, Larry Evans.
The event continues through Sunday at 5 pm, it is free to the public.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.