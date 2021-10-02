Home
Art Along the Rogue returns to Grants Pass after year off due to COVID-19

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The 18th annual Art Along the Rogue street painting and music festival is back in downtown Grants Pass Friday! It’s being put on by the Grants Pass Committee on Public Art, supported by the city, along with donations of local, and regional businesses.

The weekend-long event has already started, with live music. It continues Saturday morning at 9 am when the featured chalk artists begin painting H Street. Live entertainment, along with crafts and food vendors will be set up along h street and in the owl parking lot Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a great outdoor event the weather is perfect and hear some music, get some food, and Saturday and Sunday come to see some art, bring your children,” said Event Coordinator, Larry Evans.

The event continues through Sunday at 5 pm, it is free to the public.

