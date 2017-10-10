High-risk sex offender moving to Klamath Falls neighborhood

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A convicted sex offender who completed his sentence will move into Klamath Falls’ Mill District this month.
High-risk sex offender 44-year-old Christopher Micah Benson is expected to move into a residence at 2148 Applegate Avenue near the end of October.
In 2011, Benson was convicted of a sex abuse crime committed in Klamath Falls in 2010. He served his prison sentence and is now on post-prison supervision for the crime.
Oregon’s sex offender database shows Benson has previously convicted of numerous other crimes, including sex abuse in the first degree, sex abuse in the third degree and third degree rape. His prior victims were females with ages ranging from 8 to 19-year-old.
Benson is labeled as a Level 3 sex offender. The State of Oregon considers Level 3 offenders as having a high risk to re-offend and requiring the widest range of public notification.
Conditions and restrictions of Benson’s release include the following, according to the Oregon Sex Offender Inquiry System:
Prohibited from having contact with any persons under the age of 18 years, restricted from places where minors are likely to congregate (i.e. libraries, playgrounds, school grounds, arcades), no possession of pornography, complete intensive sex offender treatment program, random polygraph examinations, random searches of his residence, vehicle, person, and computer or electronic equipment, prohibited from forming relationships with individuals with minor children, prohibited from use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances except pursuant to a medical prescription, subject to curfew, geographical restrictions, and GPS monitoring.
Any violations of Benson’s restrictions should be reported to the Klamath County Community Corrections Sex Offender Unit.