Sunny Valley, Ore. – Firefighters believe a propane-fueled heater malfunctioned and caused a structure fire in a remote area of Josephine County.
According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of King Mountain Trail off Placer Road in Sunny Valley on just before midnight on October 9. The first firefighters arriving at the scene found a fully involved structure fire spreading into nearby grass and brush.
The fire was contained without further spread and firefighters spend most of the night mopping up. There were no injuries reported.
Rural Metro said the cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunctioning propane-powered heater. Firefighters are taking the opportunity to remind everyone that with cold weather on the way, use caution with any heating device, especially those that use volatile fuels. If using gas appliances, make sure all connections and fittings are tight.
(Video courtesy of Rural Metro Fire.)