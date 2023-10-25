Highway 199 lifts extended closures following wildfire repairs

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 25, 2023

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans District 1 says Highway 199 near the Oregon border is expected to lift the last day of closures on Friday.

According to Caltrans, this weekend there will be no traffic control in place along the highway.

Caltrans says work is still ongoing.  Drivers should expect up to one hour delays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Highway 199 was closed in August of this year due to wildfire hazards and activity.  Crews have since replaced damaged signs, fixed damaged guardrails, and removed hazardous trees.

Upcoming work includes removing more trees, installing more signs, and putting in a rock-fall catching system.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
