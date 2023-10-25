Highway 199 lifts extended closures following wildfire repairs

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans District 1 says Highway 199 near the Oregon border is expected to lift the last day of closures on Friday.

According to Caltrans, this weekend there will be no traffic control in place along the highway.

Caltrans says work is still ongoing. Drivers should expect up to one hour delays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Highway 199 was closed in August of this year due to wildfire hazards and activity. Crews have since replaced damaged signs, fixed damaged guardrails, and removed hazardous trees.

Upcoming work includes removing more trees, installing more signs, and putting in a rock-fall catching system.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.