Special election is on Nov. 7th

An Oregon Special Election is less than two weeks away and residents in some parts of southern Oregon will weigh in on big decisions.

All ballots have been mailed out for the November 7 election and should all be delivered this week. If they haven’t already arrived.

There are a major couple local issues in Grants Pass. The city is looking to provide more funding for the police and fire department through a safety Levy.

Josephine County voters will vote on the creation of a law enforcement district to stabilize the sheriff’s funding.

Meanwhile, in Brookings, a special election is being held to recall Mayor Ron Hedenskog and Councilors Ed Schreiber and Michelle Morosky.

