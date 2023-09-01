Highway 199 set to reopen for commercial traffic

Posted by Derek Strom August 31, 2023

CRESCENT CITY, Calif.– Highway 199 will be reopening Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the highway will be opening at 4 a.m. Friday morning to commercial traffic only.

Northbound traffic will be screened at the Pioneer Road closure and then will be piloted from Patrick’s Creek to Oregon Mountain Road South.

Southbound traffic will be screened through ODOT at the closure in O’Brien and then will be piloted from Oregon Mountain Road South to Patrick’s Creek.

This will be a 24/7 service provided until the complete reopening of US-199.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content