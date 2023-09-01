Highway 199 set to reopen for commercial traffic

CRESCENT CITY, Calif.– Highway 199 will be reopening Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the highway will be opening at 4 a.m. Friday morning to commercial traffic only.

Northbound traffic will be screened at the Pioneer Road closure and then will be piloted from Patrick’s Creek to Oregon Mountain Road South.

Southbound traffic will be screened through ODOT at the closure in O’Brien and then will be piloted from Oregon Mountain Road South to Patrick’s Creek.

This will be a 24/7 service provided until the complete reopening of US-199.

