DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.– The Tyee Ridge Complex continues to grow in Douglas County as dozens of structures are threatened by the fires.

Fire officials said the complex grew by nearly 2,000 acres overnight, now at over 6,600 and crews are still struggling to get to the fires on foot.

Because of the steep terrain around the fire, firefighters are using an air attack instead.

Crews are also hoping for a break in the hot and dry weather soon.

Public Information Officer Marcus Kauffman said, “up 700, 800 or 1,000 feet, it’s actually drier and warmer and we’re expecting this storm system to blow that out and bring cooler temperatures and higher humidities all across the fire area.”

Kauffman said they are looking for the fire to reach areas where it will be easier to establish control lines.

Fire officials said there are currently 164 structures threatened by the complex and it is 5% contained.

