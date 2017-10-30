Hillah Shrine Circus in Central Point met with protesters

Medford, Or.- A small group of protesters were outside the Hillah Shrine Circus at the Jackson County Expo Monday night to demonstrate their opinions on animals’ rights.
Alissa Weaver is one of those demonstrators, she started the Southern Oregon Animal Rights group 20 years ago. The group brings attention to the exploitation of animals used in the entertainment and fur industries.
“We’re just saying this is a lot of people treating an animal like a commodity and we really need to take a look at these type of animals and the care that they are getting.” Alissa Weaver said.
Weaver hopes to create a county ordinance to ban the use of bullhooks with animals and traveling circuses.
“We need folks to know that … there are smaller circuses and they are flying under the radar,” she said.
We should note it’s not clear if bullhooks are in-use for the show that’s taking place this week.