Hillary Clinton says “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four years after their drawn-out Democratic primary battle, Hillary Clinton is unleashing tough new criticism of Senator Bernie Sanders and she won’t commit to endorsing Sanders should he become the Democratic nominee.
In an upcoming documentary on Hulu, Clinton said that when it comes to Sanders’ congressional colleagues “nobody likes him.” She claims that “nobody” wants to work with Sanders and that he’s a career politician who’s gotten nothing done in Washington.
In her own words, Clinton said, “It’s all baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”
The former secretary of state also blasted the culture around Sanders, claiming his supporters engage in “relentless attacks” on competitors, particularly women.
Those statements were first published by “The Hollywood Reporter,” which adds in a follow-up interview that Clinton said her assessment still stands.
The Sanders campaign released a statement saying, “My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”