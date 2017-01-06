Home
Historic snowfall inspires Medford family to get creative

Historic snowfall inspires Medford family to get creative

Entertainment Local News Top Stories Video Weather News , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Over the last few days we’ve seen some pretty impressive snow creations, but one Medford family’s project is taking snow art to a whole new level.

“It was a midnight decision for everybody who was still awake to kind of go play in the snow the night that it got really thick,” Megaun Lowe says.

Snowballs turned into snow bricks, and snow bricks became, an igloo of course.

“We wanted something that was gonna be sturdy and stable that we could all kind of hang out in for a couple days,” Lowe adds.

And now there’s no stopping. With each layer they add, the determination to finish it grows, and thankfully the support does too.

The hope is that they’ll get a roof on it soon so they can enjoy it before warmer weather returns, but they say the time spent with loved ones will make even a short stint inside, worth every hour of work.

“We don’t usually get this much snow, so it’s just a great experience,” Michael Dell says.

“You get to see how much of a group effort it is,” Lowe adds, “and how much your friends and family come together to actaully work on one big project.”

At last check they’ve completed the entry way and are making their way to the roof. They’ll be at 10th and Oakdale until they finish up and say anyone is welcome to lend a helping hand.

 

Kristin Hosfelt
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics