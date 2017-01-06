Historic snowfall inspires Medford family to get creative

“It was a midnight decision for everybody who was still awake to kind of go play in the snow the night that it got really thick,” Megaun Lowe says.
Snowballs turned into snow bricks, and snow bricks became, an igloo of course.
“We wanted something that was gonna be sturdy and stable that we could all kind of hang out in for a couple days,” Lowe adds.
And now there’s no stopping. With each layer they add, the determination to finish it grows, and thankfully the support does too.
The hope is that they’ll get a roof on it soon so they can enjoy it before warmer weather returns, but they say the time spent with loved ones will make even a short stint inside, worth every hour of work.
“We don’t usually get this much snow, so it’s just a great experience,” Michael Dell says.
“You get to see how much of a group effort it is,” Lowe adds, “and how much your friends and family come together to actaully work on one big project.”
At last check they’ve completed the entry way and are making their way to the roof. They’ll be at 10th and Oakdale until they finish up and say anyone is welcome to lend a helping hand.