Ashland prepares for potential flooding

Flooding is the next major concern as Southern Oregon and Northern California deal with the after effects of a significant storm.
Several counties are included in what’s called the hydrologic outlook from the National Weather Service including Jackson and Josephine.
With warmer temperatures on the way and even some rain, there is the possibility for the snow to melt quickly and cause flooding.
The city of Ashland is among many areas bracing for the potential of flooding this weekend.
This does not mean that a flood is imminent, but if the weather conditions are right, they are prepared for it.
According to Public Works Superintendent Mike Morrison, “we’ll have sandbags available to the public if that happens, we’ll make an announcement at the time. Hopefully we don’t have that situation, but if we do, we’ll make an announcement then.”
Morrison also says they’ve identified potential problem areas, and one of those is downtown.
City workers will be called in to sandbag and run equipment to remove blockages and debris if flooding does happen.
If you see high water, you’re urged to stay away and let public works know where the flooding is.