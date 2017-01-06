Klamath Falls digs out from storm

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The storm dumped over a foot of snow in downtown Klamath Falls.
“I think the minimum we’ve seen in most spots has been about 14 inches.” Says Mario Esposito of Anthony’s Snow Removal. “There was some spots where the wind blew berms that were probably, at least maybe two feet or more.”
City street crews have called in workers from other departments and private contractors to help clear roads.
“Try to be patient, we are coming to your neighborhood.” Advises Street Division Manager Chuck Cox. “We’re getting in to local streets right now, we’re still doing snow haul off.”
Klamath Falls City Manager Nathan Cherpeski says there have also been reports of a snow plow scammer. “An individual claiming to be a contractor for the city who appeared to be purposely plowing people in, and then offering to remove the snow for a fee, cash paid right then.”
Cherpeski says any of those incidents should be reported to police.
While traffic is moving, Chuck Cox says drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for plows. “We still have a lot of snow on the streets, and just be safe when you’re driving to watch for crews.”
Klamath Falls street crews will resume removal of snow piles in the center of roads in the downtown area Thursday evening.