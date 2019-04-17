Hit and run suspect sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a woman involved in a hit and run incident in Medford.
The Medford Police Department shared images of a woman who ran over a 74-year-old man riding a bicycle while she was driving away from a Dutch Bros. Coffee stand at the corner of Biddle Road and Market Street.
Officers said the victim’s leg was broken and his bicycle was heavily damaged.
Now, MPD is asking for the public’s help identifying both the driver who hit the bicyclist and the vehicle shown in surveillance footage.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-774-2250 and refer to case number 19-5915.