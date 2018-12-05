Hog farm in Ashland raises concern over water and air quality

ASHLAND, Ore. — Residents of Ashland received a tentative permit from the Jackson County Planning Department for a new hog farm and slaughterhouse in Ashland on November 27th. Since then, residents have started a GoFundMe page to appeal the permit.
The location of the farm, Uproot Ashland, sits on top of a hillside in Ashland. On the bottom of the hillside are homes, waterways and other farms.
Residents below and surrounding the farm are concerned that the land will be susceptible to soil erosion and runoff. They’re worried the runoff would go into Talent Irrigation District waterways, which sits below the farm, as well as other waterways residents use for drinking water.
“In this particular location above everyone else farms, houses, businesses, water supplies, it has the potential to effect a whole lot of people,” said Denise Krause, an Ashland resident.
Uproot Ashland, however, says they’re doing everything they can to make sure residents are protected.
“Ultimately we want the same thing, we want clean water and we want clean food, and I think we can achieve both of those needs,” Krista Vegter, Co-owner of Uproot Ashland, said.
In a statement released on Facebook about the concerns, the owners, Krista Vegter and Sonia Consani, said,
We treat the land and our animals with great care. Low-impact fencing with a 40-foot buffer (twice the legal requirement) protects the TID from animal waste and soil disruption. Sediment barriers ensure disrupted earth activity is filtered and not impacting waterways. Ground cover seeding and erosion create sediment barriers and prevent silt runoff.
Vegter also says they have been working with Talent Irrigation District and the Department of Environmental Quality to ensure they’re in compliance with all city and county codes.
Those appealing the permit have a 12-day window to file an appeal before the permit is finalized.
