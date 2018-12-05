Police kill dog after it attacks woman in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police say they were left with no choice but to shoot and kill a pitbull that attacked a woman in her home on Tuesday afternoon.
According to CPPD, they got a call around 4:30 P.M. from an 11-year-old about the attack inside a residence on the 900 block of Brandi Way.
Police say when they arrived, a pitbull was latched onto a 52-year-old woman’s arm, with no intention of letting go.
Lt. Scott Logue told NBC5 News that the officer had to shoot and kill the dog in order to save the woman.
“From being on scene, what I can say is that our officer quite possibly saved the life of the victim,” Lt. Logue said.
Lt. Logue said the victim was transferred to the hospital with severe injuries.
Central Point Police are continuing to investigate.
