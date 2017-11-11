‘Holiday Market’ features artisan goods for locals

Central Point, Ore.– Hundreds of Rogue Valley residents spent the day getting a jump on holiday shopping, while also supporting local business.
The 10th annual Holiday Market at the Jackson County Expo brought vendors from all over the region to showcase their artisan goods. From holiday decorative items to delicious sweets, the market was filled with locals looking to find the right gift for their loved ones.
“Everything here is hand-made,” said Helen Funk, director of the Jackson County Expo. “Not something you can go buy off the shelf somewhere. This is your chance to get the jump on shopping and we’re seeing a good number of people are already taking care of that.”
One hundred and sixty vendors took part in the event. Funk says it’s great for the local economy, helping to keep money in the valley.