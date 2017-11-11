Meetings in Ashland held to raise awareness of senior center

Ashland, Ore.– Citizens of Ashland held their second meeting at the public library this week to raise awareness about the dilemma facing the senior center.
Bringing concerned citizens and affected seniors together, the meeting highlighted the current problems the seniors believe the heads of the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission (APRC) have caused.
One major problem mentioned was the commission’s vote to lay off all the senior center staff.
“The seniors, who have been left without the services that they counted on,” said concerned citizen Avrum Chetron. “Without a group of councilors and caregivers that are really family to them, have been taken away.”
A group called Support Our Seniors (SOS) plans to hold more meetings in the coming weeks.