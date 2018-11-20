Holiday shipping brings “porch pirate” season

MEDFORD, Ore. – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are near and police are reminding you to plan ahead if you’re shipping orders here.
So-called porch pirates are especially prevalent this time of year, looking to spoil your good Christmas cheer.
So the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has provided some tips. In hopes that no Grinch gets whatever you ship.
- Check your package tracking information so you know when to expect deliveries.
- If you’re not home during the day, have your packages delivered to a neighbor or to your workplace. Some shipping companies also have options to customize your delivery or to pick up your packages at their facility.
- Install surveillance cameras around your home. The presence of cameras will often deter thieves. If not, the video can help us track them down.
- Be a vigilant neighbor. If you see a person or vehicle following a delivery truck around, call dispatch so we can check it out. Try to get a good description of the vehicle, a license plate number, and a description of the people involved, if possible.