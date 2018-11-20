Memorial service for 98-year-old Navy veteran scheduled for Friday

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A Rogue Valley veteran from our greatest generation will be laid to rest this week… And you’re invited to her memorial.
Geraldine “Ruth” Parks passed away last week.
We first introduced you to Ruth when NBC5 News went along for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Ruth was the only female veteran along for the trip.
She was a Navy veteran, who served during World War II.
She was 98.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held this Friday at 1:00 pm at the Eagle Point National Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend.
And if you’d like to read more about Ruth and her service, visit https://kobi5.com/features/part-3-the-southern-oregon-honor-flight-89377/
For more information about Honor Flights, visit https://kobi5.com/category/features/honor_flight/