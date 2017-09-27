Holiday ‘Stockings for Soldiers’ begins collecting items

Grants Pass, Ore.- If you’re looking for a way to support the men and women sacrificing for our country head over to the 4-H offices on Rinquette Street in Grants Pass.
The 4-H kids in Josephine County that are a part of the program are starting to collect items for their annual Stockings for Soldiers drive.
The 4-H students are looking for Aspirin, non perishable snack items, toiletries, baby powder, disposable razors, flavored water packets, individual sized snacks, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, along with other small/miscellaneous items.
For the students and teachers collecting the items for the soldiers overseas, the drive holds a special meaning.
Jonie Anderson who heads up the drive for the 4-H programs tells NBC5 News, “I think it’s nice for the soldiers to know that there’s people out there who they may never meet, that they probably will never meet, that appreciate them.”
You can drop the items off at the 4-H office through November 27th.