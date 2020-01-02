Home security camera leads to arrest of woman with stolen gun

MEDFORD, Ore. – Video from a home security camera led to the arrest of a woman who had a stolen gun, police said.
The Medford Police Department said at 4:17 a.m. on January 2, a home security camera on Golden Lane near Poplar Drive captured video of a woman holding a handgun on the home’s front porch. She then appeared to try to fire the gun at the ground.
The person who lived at the home called police, who arrived to find the woman nearby. She was later identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Lovett.
Police said the handgun was a Glock stolen from a nearby unlocked vehicle and Lovett appeared to have used the home’s front porch light to examine the gun, though her exact motive is not known.
Lovett was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft, and unlawful use of a weapon.
MPD said this incident is why homeowners should use security cameras. “Please consider getting a camera for your home, and if you do, use the alert functions so you can see what is going on in real-time,” police explained. “This allowed the resident to not only remain safe, but we found the suspect and put a stop to whatever they had in mind with the firearm.”
Police also reminded gun owners to be responsible with their firearms.