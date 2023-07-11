Homeless woman stabbed during late-night fight at Hawthorne Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police (MPD) responded to Hawthorne Park early Monday morning after a reported stabbing.

Police said the incident happened on the south end of the park in the parking lot off East Main Street.

According to police, a 32-year-old homeless woman and her friend got into an argument with a group in a red sedan over some loud music.

MPD said that’s when things escalated.

“The argument escalated to where it’s actual physical fighting, and during that physical fight, the female was stabbed in the back, and she was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries,” Lt. Don Lane with MPD said.

At one point, MPD said someone from the car pulled a gun and fired a shot, it didn’t hit anyone.

No arrests have been made in the case.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything, contact MPD.

