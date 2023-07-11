Snorkeling surveys help conservation projects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – When you think snorkeling, you might think oceans.

But some local researchers prefer shallow pools along rivers.

The Rogue River Watershed Council has been counting different species of fish.

They say fish like salmon, trout, lamprey and others thrive in these colder pools in our local rivers and streams.

To take advantage, they’re getting down on their stomachs and monitoring the fish they come across.

This is all to examine how their recent restoration projects are affecting the wildlife.

Rogue River Watershed Council’s Crystal Nichols said, “we really focus our snorkeling monitoring on these smaller creeks and tributaries because that’s where we do a majority of our ecological restoration, or our repair and assistance in recovery of these disturbed and damaged ecosystems.”

The Rogue River Watershed Council has also been placing wood structures in rivers.

They hope this will allow water levels to rise to protect fish and help them spawn and grow.

