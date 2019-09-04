Home
Homeowner, 2 Mormon missionaries injured by stray bullet in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Three people were hospitalized in what police are calling an apparent accidental shooting in Klamath Falls.

Deputies said six Mormon missionaries were performing a charitable service at a home on Laverne Avenue Wednesday.

The owner of the home removed a gun from a display case to show it to them and the gun discharged. A 9mm bullet went through the owner’s hand and hit a missionary on the right forearm. The bullet then careened off the man’s arm to his collarbone before hitting a female missionary in the abdomen.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed yet. The incident is still under investigation.

