Homeowner wanted in Idaho triple homicide investigation

Caldwell, Idaho – A person of interest wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Idaho remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to investigators.
KTVB reports 60-year-old Gerald Michael Bullinger lived at a home on Kcid Road in Caldwell where three female victims were found dead.
The victims, who range in age from mid-teens to mid-50s, all died from a single gunshot wound. Their badly decomposed bodies were found in a shed on the property.
Investigators estimate the three had been killed two weeks prior to their discovery. All had reportedly been living at the location.
The coroner’s office has been unable to positively identify the victims.
Bullinger was last spotted in Utah approximately 10 days ago. He may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah plates 129UMP. He is described as 6’1” tall and weighing 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Police say they have “no idea” where Bullinger could be at this time. He currently has a warrant out for failure to report a death. However, investigators did not specify if Bullinger killed the three victims.
Anyone who sees Bullinger is urged to call police immediately.