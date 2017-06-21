Michigan officer stabbed in possible terrorist incident

Flint, Mich. – Officials say Bishop International Airport in Michigan has been evacuated after an officer was injured.
A post on the official Facebook page of the airport said an officer was hurt, but did not go into further detail.
A man who was dropping his daughter off at the airport told the local newspaper he saw a police officer bleeding from his neck.
He also said he saw a man being detained by police and a knife on the ground.
Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.
There was a heavy police presence as officers blocked the roads leading to the airport.
On their Twitter page, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the airport is closed until further notice.