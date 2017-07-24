Homeowners hit by hardship could qualify for assistance

Salem, Ore. – Millions of dollars in assistance funds are available to Oregon homeowners who may be in danger of losing their homes.
According to Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), homeowners who are behind on mortgage or property tax payments could qualify for their part of a $95 million assistance program.
The Loan Preservation Assistance program grants up to $40,000 for qualifying homeowners.
OHCS said another fund, the Home Rescue Program, can help pay mortgage payments for up to a year at a maximum total of $20,000. Applicants must show their income has been reduced by at least 10% compared to any tax year between 2009 and 2016.
Funding for the Oregon Homeownership Stabilization Initiative is provided by U.S. Treasury funds.
So learn if you qualify or to learn more, visit http://www.oregonhomeownerhelp.org.