Human smuggling suspect facing federal charges

San Antonio, Texas (NBC) – The truck driver charged in connection with the deaths of ten undocumented immigrants in Texas will stay in federal custody.
James Matthew Bradley Jr. , handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs, left federal court in San Antonio after his initial appearance Monday.
Prosecutors say he drove a tractor trailer with dozens of undocumented immigrants crammed inside, with no air conditioning, amid sweltering heat.
Investigators say Bradley told them had no idea there were people inside the trailer until he stopped for a break and heard them.
Eight people inside were dead, two more died later.
Nearly 30 are hospitalized, many with extreme dehydration and heat stroke.
Bradley is charged transporting the migrants “for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain”.
He could face the death penalty if convicted.