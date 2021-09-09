Homes saved from Mystic Mountain Fire in Douglas County

GLIDE, Ore. – Crews were able to halt the growth of a wildfire that started in Douglas County Wednesday.
Sometime around 4:00 p.m., a small fire was reported in the 14000 block of Little River Road outside of the community of Glide. As of 4:50 p.m, the Mystic Mountain Fire was reportedly about 10 acres.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (GO!) notifications are in effect for homes on Mystic Mountain Lane near Glide off Little River Road. People living on Little River Road from Mystic Mountain Lane up to Peel Loop Road were placed on a Level 2 (get set) advisory.
By 7:00 p.m., the spread of the fire had been stopped at about 20 to 25 acres and containment lines were constructed around 60% of the fire.
The progress made by firefighters allowed the Level 3 evacuation notices to be reduced to Level 2.
Several homes were threatened Wednesday before firefighters got control of the fire. One barn which contained several vehicles was a total loss.
Crews will remain at the scene until the fire is entirely mopped up.
The cause of the Mystic Mountain Fire remains under investigation.
For the latest updates on the fire and evacuation levels: