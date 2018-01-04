Hometown Hero flight

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls police officer went on an extremely high speed patrol Wednesday.
Officer Labeads Yahwhee got to fly in an F-15. “I would describe it as a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Yahwhee said. “It was pretty intense. I never realized the physiological effects it takes on your body.”
Yahwhee was recognized in part for her efforts in helping to save a drowning man in September of 2016.
Yahwhee got an “incentive flight” through the 173rd Fighter Wing’s “Hometown Heroes” program.
“I definitely want to thank Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Welch, and Lieutenant Billy Sullivan,” Officer Yahwhee said. “They were extremely instrumental in spearheading this whole program.”
Yahwhee said she now has a greater appreciation for the pilots at Kingsley, adding that she was exhausted after the flight.
Oregon Tech, and Klamath Community College instructor A.J. Davila was also given an F-15 flight for his backing of local veteran’s programs.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.