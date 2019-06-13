Homicide under investigation in Grants Pass

This story has been updated.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are investigating a homicide in Grants Pass.
Officers said around noon Thursday, they responded to a reported assault in the parking lot of the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store in the 1100 block of the Grants Pass Parkway.
At the scene, first responders found a 26-year-old man bleeding heavily. That person was later pronounced dead.
At a nearby business, officers were able to locate a suspect in the homicide, identified as Rolando Rivas Jr. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on a charge of murder in the first degree.
Police said the identity of the victim will be made public once family members have been notified about the death.
According to investigators, both Rivas and the victim are from Washington State.
While the investigation is ongoing, police said there is no threat to the community.