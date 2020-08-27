Home
Homicide under investigation in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday morning, the Weed Police Department was alerted to a possible shooting in the area of Highway A-12 and Perla Drive.

When SCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found one male victim dead inside a structure.

Witnesses said the suspect, or suspects, fled the area.

Investigators released no further details about the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.

