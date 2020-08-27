Homicide under investigation in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday morning, the Weed Police Department was alerted to a possible shooting in the area of Highway A-12 and Perla Drive.
When SCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found one male victim dead inside a structure.
Witnesses said the suspect, or suspects, fled the area.
Investigators released no further details about the case.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.