New details emerge in police shooting of Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wisc. (CNN) – Wisconsin authorities are releasing more details about the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake as federal prosecutors have launched a civil rights investigation in the incident.
The shooting has reignited protests across the state and country demanding an end to police brutality and racial justice.
Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua Kaul said, “This community has been through some extremely traumatic events in the last few days, the people of this community deserve to have the opportunity to grieve.”
Investigators said the police shooting of Jacob Blake started when a woman called 911. A dispatcher named Blake in a police call.
Responding officers tried to arrest Blake with a Taser, but failed. When Blake walked away and leaned into his SUV, Officer Rusten Sheskey shot him seven times in the back.
A knife was found under the floorboard of Blake’s car, but it’s unclear if police saw it before opening fire.
Blake’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, says he didn’t have a weapon or pose a threat. “All Jacob Blake was trying to do was get in his car and get his three little boys away from a volatile situation.”
Sheskey, a 7-year veteran of the force, along with a second officer are now on leave, as federal officials launch a civil rights investigation. The shooting reigniting protests around the country
In Kenosha, after several nights of protests, last night’s was peaceful. The calm comes after two people were killed and one was hurt when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters.
Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with homicide.
Crump said the treatment of Rittenhouse by police proves racial injustice in policing. “We have these two justice systems in America. One for Black America and one for white America,” Crump said.