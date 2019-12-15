Honoring our veterans one wreath at a time

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– Dozens gathered at the Eagle Point National Cemetery on Saturday to honor our veterans.
The ceremony was part of the Wreaths Across America project. The non-profit accepts donations to lay wreaths at the headstones of veterans across the country.
Veterans and active service members also took the time to acknowledge the sacrifices of those who have served and are currently serving.
“We all want to be remembered one way or another,” said Patrick “Spanky” Allen, a veteran and founder of the Old Guard Riders in southern Oregon. “Maybe not totally personally but remembered for our service. I think everybody should remember everybody that had a sacrifice.”
Allen says he’s been helping with these ceremonies for the past 16 years. They also work with the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Grants Pass. This year, over 1,500 wreaths were laid out at the cemetery. However, Allen says they were short thousands of wreaths due to low donation numbers.
If you would like to donate to help next year’s fund and sponsor a wreath, you can do so at the Wreaths Across America national website or donate locally to the Eagle Point National Cemetery’s page here.
