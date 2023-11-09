Hootie the Owl Needs HOF Votes

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Hootie the Owl needs your help.

Oregon Tech’s favorite bird is currently in the running for a couple of Mascot Hall of Fame Awards.

He’s even in Chicago right now where the Hall of Fame is located trying to ruffle some feathers.

You can find Hootie actually nominated and not one but two college categories. The Owl is up for Best Video Short and for Greatest Community Impact.

The native at Klamath Falls bird is asking for you to vote for him on MascotHallofFame.com voting runs now through November 21. You can vote once per day until then.

