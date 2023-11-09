Fire Departments receive Fido Bags

JACKSON COUNTY and JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue Valley and Illinois Valley Fire Departments are getting Fido bags courtesy of the Fetch Foundation.

The bags contain Emergency Essentials like reusable pet oxygen masks.

Rural Metro fire since they’ve been an avid supporters of this of the use of these kits, and they say they’ve had successful resuscitations with dogs and cats rescued from structure fires.

According to Rural Metro, most agencies across Josephine and Jackson counties are now carrying these kits.

