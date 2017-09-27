Hot-rodding vandal tears up Central Medford lawn

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford school district is looking for vandals who tore up the lawn in front of Central Medford High School. They cost the district thousands of dollars, now the district wants justice.
“It appears that somebody drove a vehicle onto our field and did some donuts. Kind of looks like crop circles,” described Medford School District’s Natalie Hurd.
The Medford School District is looking for a hot-rodding vandal. Whoever drove on the lawn of Central Medford High left tire tracks and flung chunks of dirt and grass all over the place.
This isn’t the first time, the vandalism is becoming all too common for the school district.
“We’ve actually seen this happen at several of our schools in the past six months,” Hurd explained.
While there are cameras around and in the school, the district can’t put them on the side that was vandalized because of the building’s historic nature.
The vandalism won’t affect daily operations, but the more it keeps happening, the more money the district has to spend to fix it.
“It’s not like it’s gonna put us out of business, but it is unfortunate and that’s money that could be better used elsewhere.”
Medford Police are investigating the vandalism. If you know anything about the case, give them a call.