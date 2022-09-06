Hotline established for cause of Mountain Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– As the Mill and Mountain fires continue to burn in Siskiyou County, firefighters are concerned about scorching hot temperatures today.

Firefighters are having to take more breaks because of the intense heat, which slows down the firefight.

Fire officials are also concerned about lightning strikes that could hit the area soon.

The Mill Fire is 55% contained and currently burning over 4,200 acres.

All but three Mill Fire evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings.

Fire officials are confident they have enough resources to continue increasing containment on the fire.

A Cal Fire damage inspection team has completed the damage inspection report for the structures lost in both the Mill and Mountain fire.

Residents will be let into their residences for sifting as soon as it is deemed safe.

The cause of both the Mill and Mountain fires are still under investigation.

Cal Fire told NBC5 it’s created a hotline for information regarding the cause of the Mountain Fire.

Cal Fire’s Jesse Gomez said, “if anybody reviews any of their stuff they may see something. I think that’s why the hotline is out there in case they saw something out of the ordinary or something accidentally happened.”

The hotline is 530-842-1022.

Gomez said they are looking for cell phone or security camera footage of the fire starting.

The Mountain Fire is currently burning just under 11,700 acres.

The fire is 20% contained.

Nearly 3,000 firefighter are assigned to the fires.