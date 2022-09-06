Local assistance center to open for Mill and Mountain Fires

Posted by Derek Strom September 6, 2022

WEED, CA.– The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services is in the process of opening a local assistance center for the Mill and Mountain Fires.

OES said its working with the state to open the center by Friday.

It says it will be at the Weed Community Center.

Victims of the McKinney Fire will also be able to get help at the assistance center.

OES’s Brian Schenone said, “we are opening up a LAC again for the south county fire in Weed. Please come to that and we’ll have more direct focus to that. That one was kind of big and had a lot going on.”

He said he wants to make sure victims of the McKinney fire aren’t forgotten, now that the Mill and Mountain Fires have started.

The local assistance center for the McKinney Fire, closed last month.

Derek Strom
