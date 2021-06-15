House committee questions Gen. Flynn about Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House lawmakers continue to look for answers regarding the security failures surrounding the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
FBI Director Christopher Wray and top military officials testified virtually before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the second such hearing since the deadly insurrection.
Lieutenant General Walter Piatt and General Charles Flynn both testified that they did not deny requests to send in help on January 6th.
General Flynn said, “Reaching his side I recall hearing an unidentified person on the other end of the speakerphone tensely ask, ‘Are you denying our request?’ General Piatt responded with the words to the effect, ‘I am not denying your request, I am waiting for an answer from Secretary McCarthy who is with the acting Secretary of Defense presently. In the meantime, we should develop a plan.’ Seconds later, I recall a second question, from a second unidentified person who asked, ‘To be clear, are you denying our request for National Guard forces to be used?’ General Piatt’s response was similar to his first statement. I immediately realized the gravity of the situation.”
Wray also testified about the general threat that domestic violent extremists pose to the American public and law enforcement.