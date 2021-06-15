Home
Dozens of displaced fire survivors, families to move into new trailer park

TALENT, Ore.– Dozens of Almeda Fire survivors are moving in to new homes in talent this week. Totem pole trailer park in talent will soon house 27 displaced families.

They won’t pay rent for almost a year, and for now will only have to pay utilities. FEMA says the project has been a pleasure to accomplish.

FEMA public information officer Paul Corah said, “It feels so good. We have the last 100 surviving families that are still in hotels living with family. We need to place them in temporary housing, so this is the light at the end of the tunnel. These are the last 100 mobile homes we’re placing in southern Oregon.”

Corah says FEMA hopes to get all 27 mobile homes at totem pole filled by this weekend. He says another mobile home park will be built in phoenix. He says that one will feature more than 60 units. That park will be ready for new residents by the end of July.

