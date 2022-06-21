MEDFORD, Ore.– Firefighters put out a house fire in East Medford Monday morning.

Medford Fire responded to the call on St. Thomas Way off Delta Waters Road around 10 a.m.

Multiple engines were needed, fortunately no one was injured.

But the living room and kitchen were both damaged according to firefighters.

Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Shay says that a quick call to 9-1-1 prevented this from being much worse.

“The occupant was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, and the working smoke alarm alerted her to the fire, she was able to get out quickly. So that working smoke alarm actually saved her life in this instance,” he said.

The fire is still under investigation, the cause is still unknown.