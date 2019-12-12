House passed drug pricing bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A bill to give the government the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices now heads to the Senate.
The House passed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legislation Thursday afternoon, but it may not pass the Senate where senators are working on their own drug pricing bill.
The president has already said he would veto the House measure if it passes the Senate.
The Congressional Budget Office said the bill would save Medicare $456 billion over a decade but it would also keep eight new drugs from coming to the market.