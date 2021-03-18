House set to vote on immigration bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House will vote Thursday on two Democratic-sponsored immigration bills.
One bill would create a pathway to citizenship for both young undocumented “Dreamers” and people with temporary protected status.
The other would allow undocumented farm workers to apply for legal status and receive a Green Card.
House Democrats said the bills will end the unsettled status of Dreamers while recognizing the contributions of workers critical to America’s food supply.
If they pass the bills would move to the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell says they send the wrong message during a migrant surge along the border with Mexico.
House Democrats also emphasized the role Dreamers are playing in the pandemic response as EMTs, doctors, nurses, lab technicians and front-line workers.