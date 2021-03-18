Repeat COVID infections rare, study indicates

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (NBC) – New research shows getting COVID twice is rare but the elderly may be more prone to re-infections.
Scientists in Denmark tracked four million people who underwent COVID testing last spring. Of the more than 11,000 who tested positive, only 72 had a second positive test within six months.
In fact, a previous infection provided about 80 percent protection from a second bout of COVID among younger adults, but the immunity level dropped to just 47 percent for those over 65.
Experts say these findings stress the importance of vaccinations for older adults, even those who have already had the virus.