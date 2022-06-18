How Senate Bill 48 could impact law enforcement

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A new bill passed during the last legislative session will change Oregon’s pretrial release system.

Signed by Governor Brown, Senate Bill 48 becomes effective July 1st. It directs judges to enter a standing pretrial release order specifying people and offenses subject to release on recognizance, conditional release, and people not eligible for release until an arraignment.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Chris Kaber worries it will end up in the release of a significant number of criminal suspects from police custody without bail.

Sheriff Kaber even releasing a statement on the matter saying in part, “When someone is suspected of victimizing others, it is appropriate for them to be brought before the judge for their initial plea. That is best accomplished by holding them in jail until they appear before the court or requiring some form of assurance (bail) that they will appear before the judge at a later date.”

Oregon State Representative Pam Marsh voted in support of the bill.

“This is really all about making sure that we have a pathway for people who are safe in the community to be released without putting family capacity or income levels in their way,” said Representative Marsh.

Representative Marsh says the law is looking for non-monetary ways for those appropriate to be released while awaiting trial. The sheriff’s office ends its press release by telling Klamath County residents to remember to lock your doors, your cars, keep an eye on your neighborhood, and report suspicious activity.

To learn more about SB48 click here