$73M headed to So. Oregon to create affordable homes

SOUTHERN OREGON, —NBC5 News told you Thursday night that Oregon Housing and Community Services is awarding more than $73 million to help aid in the construction of 625 affordable homes for wildfire survivors. Now we’re hearing the reaction from one of the organizations getting the help.

More than $7 million will go to change Talent Mobile Estates, into a resident-owned cooperative. The park was destroyed during the Almeda Fire, displacing 89 families.

The on-site manager tells us funding will bring changes to the infrastructure, including bringing in fire-resistant homes. It’s also an opportunity for lower-income individuals to come back to the community, with affordable housing.

” I’m excited to be able to see the people come back and I would love to see it for permanent housing so many of these individuals have been shifted from place to place to place, hopefully, this is a good alternative,” said Debra Herring.

Along with the funding for Talent, New Spirit Village in Medford is getting $4.3 million. That money will be used to create 42 affordable homes, and 42 homes to be placed on the market.