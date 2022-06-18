$73M headed to So. Oregon to create affordable homes

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 17, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —NBC5 News told you Thursday night that Oregon Housing and Community Services is awarding more than $73 million to help aid in the construction of 625 affordable homes for wildfire survivors. Now we’re hearing the reaction from one of the organizations getting the help.

More than $7 million will go to change Talent Mobile Estates, into a resident-owned cooperative. The park was destroyed during the Almeda Fire, displacing 89 families.

The on-site manager tells us funding will bring changes to the infrastructure, including bringing in fire-resistant homes. It’s also an opportunity for lower-income individuals to come back to the community, with affordable housing.

” I’m excited to be able to see the people come back and I would love to see it for permanent housing so many of these individuals have been shifted from place to place to place, hopefully, this is a good alternative,” said Debra Herring.

Along with the funding for Talent, New Spirit Village in Medford is getting $4.3 million. That money will be used to create 42 affordable homes, and 42 homes to be placed on the market.

